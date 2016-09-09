News Briefs

Faculty Lecture Series

The La Verne Academy Faculty Lecture continues every Tuesday at noon in the President’s Dining Room. The next lecture features Professor of Religion and Philosophy Richard Rose and his presentation “7 Meditations on the Lord’s Prayer” on Tuesday. Assistant Professor of Psychology Kristina Post will share her lecture about her recent research Sept. 20.

CAFÉ Diversity Series

The Center for the Advancement of Faculty Excellence and Office of Diversity and Inclusivity are hosting a panel at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 19 in the Campus Center Ballroom. Associate Professor of Education Cleveland Hayes will facilitate a discussion about social justice and white privilege with faculty and administrators.

Oral History of La Verne

Professor of Humanities Al Clark’s honors class will present a segment about the history of the University of La Verne at 5:30 p.m. every Monday in the President’s Dining Room. The presentations are based on 250 oral history interviews conducted by Clark since January 2014.

TLC Job Fair

The Office of Civic and Community Engagement is inviting students to attend a job fair hosted by The Learning Connection Program from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Hanawalt House. Jobs are available for federal and non-federal work-study students who are interested in working with children. Students are encouraged to bring their resumés.

–Emily Lau