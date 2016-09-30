Our ideal dining at ULV

With the hiring of new Bon Appétit director Lani Bidwell, we at Campus Times would like to take this opportunity to make some suggestions for Davenport Dining Hall and Barbara’s Place that we believe will benefit the students of La Verne:With the hiring of new Bon Appétit director Lani Bidwell, we at Campus Times would like to take this opportunity to make some suggestions for Davenport Dining Hall and Barbara’s Place that we believe will benefit the students of La Verne:

1. Healthier Options: We know there’s a salad bar, but often we feel pizza and burgers are the dominant dishes du jour, rather than a variety of fresh, healthy fare.

2. Longer Hours: For the s­­­tudents who have night classes that run through dinner, why not stay open later?

3. A Grab-and-Go Option: Barb’s has it, why not Davenport, using Davenport meal points?

4. More Vegan and Vegetarian Options: Beyond salads or heavy cheesy meals, grilled cheeses and quesadillas are kind of the same thing.

5. Less cheese in general.

6. More Themed Days: featuring a variety of multicultural food.

7. Less Ice Cream: Or at least moving the ice cream machine away from the exit would help to those of us who’ve developed a habit of grabbing it on the way out.

8. Two Daily Specials: instead of just one.

9. Clean Dishes: Too often students have noticed plates and cups that seem to contain a lingering smell.

10. No surprise pieces of non-food items in the food: such as plastic or glass, no explanation necessary.