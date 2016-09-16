Pipeline fiasco shows media’s bias

The Dakota Access pipeline project crossing through ancestral Native American land has been an ongoing issue since April. But it has not been until now that it is gaining the media’s attention, probably because it deals with a minority group that has consistently been neglected, and thus taken advantage of, throughout history.

The oil pipeline is a $3.8 billion project meant to carry oil from North Dakota to Illinois, where it will connect with other pipelines. When construction began, the Standing Rock Sioux tribe started protesting near a North Dakota town called Cannon Ball. They feel it is a threat to their culture because it runs through ancestral grounds, although they are not part of the reservation. They also feel it poses dangerous environmental risks because the pipeline would run under the Missouri River, which also serves as the tribe’s water source. Since then, members of tribes throughout the U.S. and other non-Native Americans have traveled to join the Standing Rock Sioux tribe in protest, wielding signs that read, “Water is Life.”

Media coverage has been scarce although protests began in April. Most articles explaining what has been happening in North Dakota date back to August, such as The New York Times’ article, “Occupying the Prairie: Tensions Rise as Tribes Move to Block a Pipeline,” by Jackson Healy, which has a timestamp of Aug. 23, and the NPR article, “Amid Tribe’s Protest, Construction Of Oil Pipeline In N. Dakota Halts — For Now,” published on Aug. 19.

Even Google trends for “Dakota Pipeline” were basically dead until it spiked on Sept. 3, the same day a video of Native American protestors getting pepper-sprayed and having dogs thrown at them by police was uploaded by Democracy Now. Another spike, the highest one to date, happened on Aug. 9, the same day the Obama Administration stepped in.

Localized issues pertaining to minority groups, particularly Native Americans, always go unnoticed by the general public because they get ignored by major media outlets until something drastic happens. Ferguson and the Flint Water Crisis are still pretty fresh memories of minorities not getting the attention they deserve until things boil over, and it is too hard to turn a blind eye.

The media needs to do a better job of handling topics concerning minorities instead of pushing them to the side to write think pieces about Taylor Swift’s latest drama. The fact that Native American’s rights might be getting violated should have been more than enough reason for it to have been written about by major media since protests first began.