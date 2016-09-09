Pokémon Go captures fans’ hearts

Emily Lau

Editor in Chief

Many people, from children to adults, spent their summer wandering in crowded parks, malls and beaches with their cell phone in hand and one goal in mind: to catch them all.

However, the summer craze of Pokémon Go has not died out. Fans of the Pokémon franchise at the University of La Verne are still reliving their childhoods and using the augmented reality mobile game as a way to socialize.

“I’ve loved Pokémon since I was about five, but ever since this game has come out I’ve gotten to talk to strangers and get to know them even more,” freshman undeclared major Race Dibble said.

“I love the app, and it’s amazing.”

Pokémon Go is a mobile app developed by Niantic, Inc. that allows players, or trainers, to use their cell phone’s GPS to locate and catch virtual monsters called Pokémon, which is short for its Japanese title “Pocket Monsters.”

After a nearby Pokémon shows up on the screen in real-time, trainers flick a Poké Ball at it for a chance to capture it.

Trainers can gather more Poké Balls from Pokéstops, which mark certain landmarks on the map.

They can also level up their Pokémon using candies acquired from catching more of the same Pokemon.

Every action rewards trainers with experience points to level up and after reaching a certain level, they can choose between three teams – Valor, Mystic and Instinct – and fight at Pokémon Gyms to claim it for their team.

The University and La Verne community are littered with Pokéstops, with some located at places such as Oartmayer Stadium, the University seal and the bike rack outside the Arts and Communications Building.

There are also two gyms, one in Sneaky Park and another by the Campus Center, that are constantly being taken over by different teams.

Sophomore computer science major Aaron Arvizu has been playing since the game’s release in July.

He said his favorite and best spot on campus to play Pokémon Go is in front of Founder’s Hall by the Rock, where players can access three Pokéstops simultaneously.

“It’s cool having Pokéstops by Vista where I live,” Arvizu said. “Really, all of campus is great for Pokemon, but out here is where you can get the most at the same time.”

The game has not only been a fun pastime, but it has also served as an outlet for people to meet with friends and strangers from their communities.

“It causes me and my friends to plan stuff more, so usually when we hang out Pokémon Go is involved just because we move around a lot more now,” freshman chemistry major Matthew Guzman said. “It does change a lot when it comes to socializing, which is pretty cool.”

Even ULV alumni return to explore the campus for Pokémon.

“I came back on Tuesday to check out the campus for Pokémon and say hi to everyone, but I definitely wanted to hang out with my friends to catch Pokémon,” class of 2016 alumna Marisa Stevens said.

Senior computer science major Edwin Escobar said he has noticed people from the La Verne community exploring the campus for Pokémon as well.

“Even on campus, beforehand in the summer, there were a whole bunch of children and parents from the community around here going because of the Pokéstops here, so you met them more often,” Escobar said.

“You see a little kid walking by and you tell them ‘You need a Pinsir? There’s one over there.’ I have more communications with them now because of the game.”

For some, the game has personally affected them. Senior art major Dynasty Nakatani said Pokémon Go has helped her with insomnia and the light exercise she gets from going out to catch Pokémon has helped her sleep better.

“It gives me a reason to go outside because usually I’m very home-bodied, so I stay inside a lot,” Nakatani said. “But getting to go outside, meet people, breathe some fresh air and socialize is totally awesome.”

Others have had weird experiences with the game.

“There’s always a Ratatta that pops up in my house, the same location every day, and ever since I’ve left my house, Ratatta is always in my dorm,” Guzman said.

“That Ratatta is onto me just because I’ve never caught it.”

Pokémon began as video games on the Game Boy in 1996 and has since expanded to more than 120 games, a trading card game, a television show and manga. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the franchise.

Emily Lau can be reached at emily.lau@laverne.edu.