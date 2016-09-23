Post goes deep with couples’ health

Alexandra Felton

Almost everyone has had a relationship gone wrong, but only some understand why and how to prevent such struggles with their partner.

Kristina Post, assistant professor of psychology, shared her research lecture “Romantic Relationships and Health” to a group of 40 people at noon Tuesday in the President’s Dining Room.

Post has worked in several clinical studies for romantic relationships and health, but had never started graduate school with that in mind.

“I was initially interested in the causes of depression but then I quickly realized over time that if I wanted to study depression I had to also study relationships because they are so closely interrelated,” Post said.

After concluding both her undergraduate and graduate education at the University of Notre Dame, she proceeded to teach both undergraduate and graduate classes and has a passion for giving her students the right tools to succeed within their interests.

Post presented her research with a PowerPoint and made the audience answer questions about themselves, such as, “How do your own relationships relate to your health?”

After laying the foundation of her research and field of study, Post displayed her three research studies.

They answer the topics of marital strain to psychopathology, criticism with chronic pain correlation and criticism on mood and health.

During the explanation of her findings, Post spoke of the multiple research methods used, theories she studied, types of subjects she worked with and where she sees her latest study on middle-aged couples going.

“Middle age is a good time for intervention,” she said, speaking on how she is excited for her latest study.

After she summarized all of her findings, Post was greeted with a round of applause.

Post was honest about the limitations for generalization when it posed necessary, but she was very clear with her explanations and open with the crowd as they asked in-depth questions after the presentation.

“These speakers are helpful for us students, because they expand our knowledge and introduce us to new topics,” junior criminology major Vanessa Sanchez said.

Sophomore math major Alexa Jones shared Sanchez’s opinions about the lecture.

“Students should listen to these lectures, especially if they want to go into research as an occupation,” Jones said.

After her presentation, Post gave some insight on her background and her goals in psychology.

“Relationships are important to health and I hope to have inspired some to look for the unanswered questions out there,” Post said.

