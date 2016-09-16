Protest reaction shows racism

Despite thoughtful analysis of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s decision to sit down during the national anthem, there has been less conversation about the politics behind it.

Kaepernick refused to stand during a 49ers’ pre-season game against Green Bay Aug. 26 at Levi’s Stadium in protest of the wrongdoings against African Americans and other minorities in the United States, primarily directed toward police brutality.

The NFL Media’s Aug. 27 article —Colin Kaepernick explains why he sat during national anthem” reported how Kaepernick believed his refusal to stand up during the national anthem “is bigger than football.”

Kaepernick later explains to the NFL Media in an exclusive interview after the game how he is “not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.”

Although Kaepernick’s stand for civil rights will not change the world, denying its existence and treating his peaceful protest like an act of war against America is not only cowardly, but hypocritical.

Our country’s principles support the freedom of speech and expression, and there is nothing American about silencing someone’s voice.

As a result of taking a stand for civil rights, Kaepernick has faced incredible backlash. Many of his critics point out that because he is biracial and was raised by white, middle-class parents, he could not understand oppression.

The double standard in Kaepernick’s criticism is a blatant sign of racism. During the 2016 Rio Olympics, Michael Phelps was laughing during the national anthem after his friends made a reference to the Baltimore baseball team, the Orioles. People did not care that his actions were technically disrespectful, even if that was not his intention.

However, Kaepernick’s actions addressed a pertinent, social issue. The same people that did not care about Phelps took offense, particularly white, right-wing conservatives, even though Kaepernick was peacefully exercising one of his American rights. If someone struggles to understand Kaepernick’s reasoning, question his patriotism, not his character, for he should not be forced to applaud a history he does not support.