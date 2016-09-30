Sigma Kappa hosts kickball for charity

Emily Lau

Editor in Chief

University of La Verne students and parents cheered on their favorite teams as they competed at Sigma Kappa’s annual Ultraviolet Kickball Tournament Saturday at Campus West.

The seven teams were comprised of members from La Verne’s baseball and swim teams, Phi Delta Theta, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, alumni and parents of Sigma Kappa members.

Groups had to gather 10 members and pay a $50 entry fee, which was donated to Sigma Kappa’s chapter philanthropy, the Sigma Kappa Foundation, and toward Alzheimer’s research.

Sigma Kappa raised about $400 from this year’s tournament.

“This isn’t our biggest philanthropy event, but all of the money goes toward our national foundation, and it goes back to us in scholarships and helps support us through college and for girls who can’t afford it,” said Caitlin Pallotta, Sigma Kappa president and senior public relations major. “There are a lot more families that came out this time, a lot more extra supporters for the teams than it has in the past.”

Teams played five-inning games for the first half before the organizers cut the rounds to four innings or 15-minutes rounds to make sure every team had a chance to play in the elimination bracket.

“Last year, we didn’t have as many teams, and we got a lot more teams this year so it’s a better turnout,” said Tekoah King, Sigma Kappa vice president of philanthropic services and senior business administration major. “The teams are also pretty diverse.”

Some rounds created tension between teams as they argued about certain calls during the last inning.

After seven rounds, team Bus Drivers, made of members from Sigma Alpha Epsilon, was awarded with the honorable mention.

The championship round between team Don’t Stop Ballievin’ and team Baseball lasted four innings with the latter maintaining the lead for the entire game.

A pop-up by a member of team Don’t Stop Ballievin’ ended the game, and team Baseball won the final round of the kickball tournament, 7-4.

Team Baseball took home a large trophy and $10 gift cards to Wahfles for winning the kickball tournament.

“Looking back at it, I just thought everyone on the team did well,” said Brett Early, team Baseball member and senior mathematics major. “It is good to come out here to play with every-one, I would do it again.”

Sigma Kappa was established in La Verne in 1986 and has since been involved in community service and philanthropy for Alzheimer’s and gerontology-related diseases research, the Maine Sea Coast Mission and Inherit the Earth.

Emily Lau can be reached at emily.lau@laverne.edu.