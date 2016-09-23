Sleep Club wakes Cabaret Theatre

Jacob Whannel

Staff Writer

As the rest of campus lay quiet late Tuesday night, Sleep Club was just coming on. A quaint crowd of no more than 30 bustled into the Jane Dibbell Cabaret Theatre to experience this week’s Cabaret Series Act.

The band brought a contagious energy that had the theater rocking and the audience on their feet swaying with the night. Graduate student and business administration major Taka Matsuda came to the Cabaret series after a friend told him about it.

“I did not know what to expect,” Matsuda said. “I was surprised to see how many people came out to the show and I really enjoyed the music. It was different.”

The group put together a six song set, displaying tracks they have performed at previous gigs, and also debuted some new music they plan to include on their EP later this year.

The crowd favorite was their new track “More or Less,” which channels an extremely catchy guitar melody and drums to match.

After the show came to a close, spectators dabbled around the cabaret and chatted with each other and members of the band.

Sleep Club’s guitarist and senior music major Dylan Peruti said it is hard to distinguishes themselves as a set music genre.

“It’s really hard to say, there is a lot of jazz harmony going on within the music, but the song structures are very pop oriented in order to make those harmonies accessible,” Peruti said. “If we had to put a name on it I guess we would call it experimental rock ‘n’ roll.”

As for the group’s overall performance, Peruti had only high praise for his bandmates.

“This is actually our first time playing in a while,” Peruti said. “We have been working really hard trying to refine our sound, and finding our rhythm as we perform as a unit. We are all really pleased with how this set was flowing, and look forward to keep progressing as a group.”

Senior theater major Michaela Bulkley curated the show.

Bulkley said she was thoroughly impressed with not only the performance, but the turnout of students who came to watch.

The Cabaret Series is Bulkley’s senior project, a 14-week series of student work. She said she hopes to see the foundation she is setting carry far beyond this fall semester.

“What I’m hoping to leave behind is an environment where artists on campus have a space to express themselves and feel valued on campus,” she said.

“I see so many artistic people on campus that want to perform but just don’t know how. My goal is to create a formulaic process so that this can continue long after I leave.”

The Cabaret Series will continue to be hosted in the Jane Dibbell Cabaret Theatre every Tuesday for the next 12 weeks.

The series will consist of a variety of artistic events including musical performances, open mic nights and dances.

Jacob Whannel can be reached at jacob.whannel@laverne.edu.