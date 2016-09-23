Social justice continuum explored

Christina Garcia

Staff Writer

The panel discussion “Social Justice is Just Us (Fill in the Black)” featured insightful commentary on social justice through the lens of white privilege.

The event was hosted by the Center for the Advancement of Faculty Excellence and Office of Diversity and Inclusivity and took place Monday in the Campus Center Ballroom.

“We want to look at the intersections of social justice,” said Cleveland Hayes, associate professor of education, who facilitated the panel. “It’s not just the white and black paradigm.”

The panel included Director of Civic and Community Engagement Marisol Morales, University Chaplain Zandra Wagoner, Professor of Public Administration Matthew Witt, Director of Institutional Research Leeshawn Moore and Assistant Professor of Education Isaac Carter.

Carter introduced the panel and explained the social justice action continuum as a series of positions that indicate where one stands on the scale in supporting or confronting oppression.

Panel members also shared personal experiences in their journey toward social justice.

“I came to this work reluctantly, but out of necessity,” Carter said.

Moore shared her experiences growing up constantly reminded that she was different. She said she made it her goal to present more diversity to empower students.

Witt presented an anecdote about the day he discovered he was white.

“I am white and we live in a world where that matters,” Witt said. “Black lives matter because we made them invisible in a whited out haze.”

Witt explained how even in various history classes, the narrative portrays white privilege and “whites out” narratives of diversity.

He pointed out examples such as the Housing Act of 1943 and the Highway Act of 1956.

“I was not taught this history in a graduate program for urban studies,” Witt said. “I had to dig for it.”

Wagoner shared her experiences “waking up” to white privilege.

“White people working in social justice need to recognize what we don’t know and not be afraid of discomfort,” Wagoner said. “We need to continue to refocus and challenge each other.”

Morales described the emotions of going to her home country Puerto Rico at 19 years old.

“It was more beautiful than I could’ve imagined,” Morales said. “It was powerful to feel and to have a place where you felt home, to feel the connectedness.”

Morales said that working for social justice helps her find that feeling again in any space.

“To be able to talk about race and racism is what drew me in,” Morales said. “To have necessary conversations to move this nation to a better place, as no growth happens without discomfort.”

The panel concluded with some offerings of advice on how to move forward and be more aware to help social justice.

Moore suggested talking to others, as that helps to build a community that can work together.

“My only advice is to continue to educate yourself,” Carter said. “We often underestimate our power.”

Kristen Hernandez, sophomore criminology major, shared her thoughts after the panel.

“As everyone was going through their stories I felt I could relate to some of them,” Hernandez said.

“It made me think of what led me here to the University and I felt that my decision wasn’t wrong.”

“I want to continue to engage the campus community,” Wagoner said.

“Specifically white faculty, staff and students in a space that does not reinjure persons of color.”

Witt said that preparing for the panel was a challenge and thanked the other members for their patience with him as he continues to discover himself and his role moving toward social justice.

“We hope to engage more at further events,” Hayes said. “It was a success even though an hour and a half is not enough to have these conversations.”

“It’s a start, but one panel will not solve the problem,” Carter said. “We need everyone to be more active in their roles of this issue.”

Christina Garcia can be reached at christina.garcia2@laverne.edu.