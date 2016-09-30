Students engage in Brexit debate

Kendra Craighead

Arts Editor

Brexit was the topic of discussion Wednesday in the President’s Dining Room where members of University’s debate team and slam poetry team hashed out the issues surrounding the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union.

In June, 52 percent of voters in the UK chose to leave the EU.

The discussion here centered on America’s free trade policies and whether, in light of Brexit, they should continue without reform.

The event was packed. While students and faculty shuffled in, slam poet team president and senior music major Steven Forns took center stage.

Soon debate team captain Kandin Maraquin, a senior biology major, and his teammate Meaghan McHenry a senior philosophy major, joined Forns.

Gitty Amini, director of the International Studies Institute, introduced the event and Robert Ruiz, director of forensics, and instructor for the debate team and the slam poets.

Ruiz explained why the format of the debate would include a poetic element.

“I wanted to highlight the talent of slam poetry because I think they have so much to contribute,” Ruiz said.

“They compete nationally just as often as the debate team does.”

Forns began the debate by encouraging the audience to snap their fingers, bang on the tables and make noise. His argument was against free trade and it was delivered via spoken word poetry.

The room quickly filled with snaps and “mm-hms” as Forns’ presentation seemed to arouse the audience’s emotions.

“We have to find time to call Brexit what it is, scare tactics finding success among casual racists with little to no understanding of economics,” Forns said.

Next up was McHenry, whose counter was a traditional debate response, appealing to the audience’s better judgement with a logical thought process as to why free trade was a viable approach to international correspondence.

“Free trade incentivizes competition,” McHenry said. “So when you stop restricting imports and exports and offer innovation, you allow for specialization.”

Forns’ rebuttal followed and was met with more snapping and table banging acceptance.

Maraquin closed the debate by saying that he agreed with Forns’ arguments but not that they had anything to do with free trade.

“(Forns) then … explains that prescription drugs and patents are more expensive when you have things like free trade, how when companies can buy senators we get corruption,” Maraquin said. “While I agree with that, I don’t think that is a problem with free trade.”

An extensive question and answer session followed the debate.

Many faculty, weighed in on the debate over free trade, allowing the presenters to comment and explain their handling of their respective debate formats.

Hot Spots is held on the last Wednesday of every month. The location changes with each event.

Kendra Craighead can be reached at kendra.craighead@laverne.edu or on Twitter @mkendra_.