Students explore Club Fair options

Megan Sears

Staff Writer

This year’s safari-themed Club Fair took place Aug. 31 in Sneaky Park and the University Quad.

The Club Fair was an opportunity for clubs to showcase themselves to new and returning students. It also gave students a chance to see all the clubs at once, without having to go to clubs or organizations individually.

“Students should definitely join clubs to be able to build bonds with others that share similar interests, which could lead to relationships that last a lifetime. Many students do not get the chance to build connections with others, leading to them not getting the most out of their college experience,” said Savannah Torres, senior communications major.

With the help of Campus Activities Board adviser Angie Anderson and Club Coordinator Torres, 72 club booths were present at the event. Each club was assigned a safari animal to decorate with as a part of the theme.

“CAB’s role at club fair is to make sure students are aware of the club fair and get them to have fun at the club fair by doing giveaways and hosting raffles throughout the event,” Torres said. “They are extremely important because students can see the welcoming faces of CAB first, before they walk around to other clubs.”

The Kinesiology Society was among the clubs present at the event. The club is affiliated with biology, chemistry and kinesiology majors on campus. Members attend conferences and compare research proposals. As a club they focus on prepping students for graduate school and making connections, said Janae Chinn, club member and junior kinesiology major.

“A lot of people are showing interest and we have a lot of people signing up today. We are expecting approximately 30 new members, mostly juniors and seniors,” Chinn said.

Students Engaged in Environmental Discussion and Service, the environmental sustainability club was also present at the fair. SEEDS focuses on improving the environment on campus. It has both an educational aspect and active participation on campus. Club president Erik Bahnson said the club is open to listening to any suggestions on how to improve the campus, such as recycling and saving water.

“The fair is really great for exposure and to gain new members. So far, we have at least 20 students showing interest and most are freshmen,” Bahnson said.

CAB gave away free lunch boxes, laundry bags and pens. LeoFM provided the entertainment, giving away LeoFM gear to participants. Other club giveaways included candy, popsicles and sunglasses. Students also received a free barbecue lunch and other treats.

“I think it’s really great how all the organizations are involved with the students and the giveaways are a good way to connect with the student body,” said Joe Matsuzawa, freshman journalism major.

Clubs give students a chance to be involved on campus with activities they already enjoy, or a chance to try something new.

“I remember having clubs in high school and they’re a great way to network with people with the same interests. I want to join a sorority and I signed up for the drama club,” said Madelyn Duran, freshman art history major.

Megan Sears can be reached at megan.sears@laverne.edu.