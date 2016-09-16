Students explore inner self at open mic

Alexandra Felton

Staff Writer

People prepared their snapping fingers and listening ears as University of La Verne students showed their artistic sides with expressive work at the first of 14 open mic sessions Tuesday in the Jane Dibbell Cabaret Theatre.

Ten people performed pieces including monologues on war veterans, original work about feminism and self-image, clarinet-playing and singing.

Senior theater major Michaela Bulkley founded the new open mic series for her senior production project.

“Our society says don’t be an artist, it’s too risky, which to me is saying ‘don’t do what you want,’” Bulkley said.

“These pressures are unrealistic. I wanted to give them this opportunity here. We are in college and need to express ourselves.”

Freshman theater major Jordan Nelson sang a musical number for her open mic debut.

“I’m trying to get involved in everything that I can get my hands on, but I think I see myself in stage craft, set design and production,” Nelson said.

“I also love to act and do special effects make-up, so I’m signing up for everything while I’m here to see where I will go,” she said.

Even non-theater majors were interested.

Freshman sociology major Tahmirah Hamed describes herself as an introvert.

She said she has journalled all her life and looks forward to next week’s open mic.

“Spoken word is the sport of an introvert,” Hamed said. “I am writing to myself, but also others.”

Senior music major and theater minor Steven Forns hosted the event.

“I want people to come, be inspired and join in on the open mic. I love giving artists a voice,” Bulkley said. “Tonight was beautiful, intimate and exactly what I wanted for the first night.”

Bulkley’s open mic events will take place 10 p.m. every Tuesday night in the Cabaret for the next 14 weeks.

