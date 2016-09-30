Students uninspired by candidates

Christina Garcia

Staff Writer

The upcoming presidential election prompted an informal survey asking University of La Verne students if they plan on voting Nov. 8.

Among the group of 10 students surveyed, four do not plan on voting, three plan on voting for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, two plan on voting for Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson and one plans on voting for the Republican candidate Donald Trump.

“This year I don’t plan on voting,” junior kinesiology major Sebastiano Ronga said. “I feel like neither candidate is going to be good for the country. Trump wants to benefit the wealthy people and while Hillary wants to help people, I feel like it would still be benefiting herself at the end.”

Other students agreed with the sentiments that the major candidates, Clinton and Trump, are not fit to be president.

“Both haven’t given enough details about their policies,” sophomore chemistry major Carlos Villapudua said.

“I’m probably not going to vote because I don’t like either candidate,” senior economics and math double major Paige Graves said. “I looked into third party candidates as well, but I haven’t seen a candidate that fits my beliefs.”

Students provided opinions on the campaigns, saying that this election cycle has been more about entertainment and less about important issues such as immigration, taxes and foreign policy.

“It’s been more about mudslinging and drama rather than the issues,” senior computer science major Edwin Escobar said. “I feel like the media has been focusing on the entertainment value rather than the issues that should be presented to the public.”

Even the students who are planning on voting said they do not like any of the candidates for this election.

“I do plan on voting for Hillary,” senior political science major Precious Barela said. “It’s basically picking the best out of the worst at this point.”

“I just feel like the Democratic and Republican parties made bad decisions in choosing the candidates,” sophomore kinesiology major Eduardo Barrera-Valdovinos said.

“I didn’t have either in mind during the primary elections. I really wanted Bernie Sanders to be a candidate.”

Others voiced their preference for candidates with the specific reasons for their choice.

“I will probably vote for Donald Trump,” junior kinesiology major Mary Hanna said. “I don’t follow politics much but I do know enough about Hillary Clinton to not vote for her.”

“I plan on voting for Hillary Clinton because she has the experience and knowledge,” senior sociology major Jacqueline Perez-Valencia said. “The other candidate lacks experience and is offering policy plans that he does not have much support for and will likely not be able to follow through with.”

“I will most likely vote for the third party candidate Gary Johnson because both major party candidates have strong perspectives I don’t fully agree with,” Escobar said.

“Gary Johnson is my candidate of choice because I don’t believe in the two party system so I don’t want to support it,” junior anthropology major Sean O’Cain said. “Whoever gets elected will definitely have a low approval rating.”

The last day to register to vote in California is Oct. 24. More information can be found at www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-registration. Registration can be completed online at registertovote.ca.gov.

