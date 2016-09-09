Volleyball sweeps Neumann at Pacific Coast Classic, 3-0

Hannah Burton

Staff Writer

The women’s volleyball team swept the Neumann Knights in a 3-0 victory during their final game of the Pacific Coast Classic, Saturday at Frantz Athletic Court.

The Leopards were successful as they worked their way toward a 25-14, 25-15, 25-13 win.

With two previous wins and a loss over the course of the tournament, the women were determined to make an impression.

“We need to make sure that we come together as a team and we stay in the ‘right now’,” head coach Jenna Panatier said. “The ‘right now’ is really what we’ve been focusing on.”

Teagan Griffiths, Kelsi Robinson, Tiffany Mancuso, Kristen Sanchez, Sarah Yauchzee and Lauren Bonaldo showed their strengths as they each contributed to the 15 service aces during the game, against Neumann’s four.

The team also had a total hitting percentage of 0.296.

Panatier said that this year ULV has almost a completely different team.

Last season, the team was led by five seniors and achieved a 20-8 record.

In 2015, La Verne was ranked third in SCIAC.

“It’s really fun to watch and see the transition because it’s so youth heavy versus age heavy,” Panatier said.

This season, sophomore libero and defensive specialist Kristen Sanchez said the team has a lot of energy.

“It’s something that other teams don’t have, so we just need to use that so we can keep momentum and just keep the spirits high,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez had zero errors and a total of 17 digs against Neumann.

Sanchez and senior middle back Kelsi Robinson said the highlight of the tournament was the No. 10 Hendrix upset on Friday.

“We came out here, we beat the No.10 team yesterday, worked really hard and got things done,” Robinson said.

The team won 25-20, 25-18, and 25-19, with 43 kills and 11 service aces.

Trinity (Texas) then triumphed over La Verne in their second game winning 25-22, 25-23 and 25-21.

In a strong comeback on Saturday, the woman defeated the Union (N.Y.) Dutchmen 25-17, 25-20 and 25-17.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing how far we can go, and I feel like we’re kind of an underdog team this year,” Sanchez said. “So I just want to prove everyone wrong and come out on top.”

The women finished the tournament with a 3-1 record.

“It was great because everybody got to play, everybody had the experience. It allowed us to really see what we need to work on this week before next week,” Panatier said.

The Leopards will travel to Thousand Oaks this weekend to compete in the Posada Royale Invitational, hosted by Cal Lutheran.

La Verne will face Washington-St. Louis at 12:30 p.m. today, followed by UC Santa Cruz at 3 p.m.

On Saturday the team will face Puget Sound at 2 p.m. and Ohio Wesleyan at 6 p.m.

Hannah Burton can be reached at hannah.burton@laverne.edu.