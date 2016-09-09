Women stumble out of the gate, drop opener to Antelope Valley

Jose Brambila

Assistant Sports Editor

The women’s soccer team lost its season-opener against Antelope Valley, 2-0, Sept. 1 at Ortmayer Stadium, despite dominating in shots and possession.

Seconds after the opening whistle, senior goalkeeper Heather Seman was required to make a key save to keep her team in the game.

A goalkeeper is called to save her team many times during a game, but making that first save sets the tone for the rest of the game.

“It was important,” Seman said. “Obviously we don’t want goals scored on us especially in the first minute.”

The Pioneers dominated with a high press causing Leopard turnovers on their own half of the field.

Eventually La Verne settled into the game by passing the ball out the back and building plays through possession.

“If we can have the majority of possession, we can suck teams in, and we’ll be able to create more spaces for us to play through,” said head coach Lauryn Pehanich. “This is my fourth year here, and with each passing year we are able to bring in more individuals that understand this brand of soccer.”

Antelope Valley junior forward Eva Rivas scored a curling shot from outside the 18-yard box and placed the ball in the top left corner.

There was nothing for Seman to do but collect the ball out of the net.

Senior midfielder Traci Ramirez said that better communication can prevent wide open shots, like the one Rivas made, which would lead to fewer goals allowed.

In the second half, La Verne dictated the game.

“We calmed down and took a breath, started switching it from the back from left to right,” Ramirez said. “We finally just saw the field and looked up and looked to who was open.”

The Leopards’ defense stood strong and managed to not concede another goal until the 89th minute, when Rivas scored again. With the Leopards pressing high, she converted a cross from junior foward Saida Aparicio for the second goal of the game.

With no time left on the clock, La Verne lost 2-0.

Despite the loss, Ramirez has high expectations for herself and the team.

“I want to score one or two goals during the season because I feel like my position is more of playmaker position in which you set up more balls,” she said. “As a team, I really want to make it in the top four.”

Pehanich has the same expectations for this season.

“For SCIAC my goal is to make it into the top four,” she said.

Their quest for a top four finish continues against the Embry-Riddle Eagles at 7 p.m. Sunday at Ortmayer Stadium.

The Leopards begin SCIAC play three days later at home against Occidental at 7 p.m.

Jose Brambila can be reached at jose.brambila@laverne.edu and on Twitter @Jozy_Brambila7.