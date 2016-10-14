Beer fest taps into German culture

Christina Garcia

Beer lovers celebrated German culture at the Fairplex last weekend for the opening of Oktoberfest.

“It’s just a really fun atmosphere with great food and beer,” Rancho Cucamonga resident Dylan Freude said. “This is my second year coming to Oktoberfest.”

The event features German food and beer to bring authenticity to the event.

“It’s good to have a piece of Germany here in California,” Rancho Cucamonga resident Kassandra Zamanis said. “I studied abroad in Austria, and I would go to Germany and it was fun. It brings back some of those memories.”

The festival featured traditional German music by the Rheinlanders in the main hall. There was also a Led Zeppelin cover band, Led Zepagain, playing outside near the dance hall. Inside the dance hall, DJ Schlagen was turning tables to get festival goers on their feet to the dance floor.

Near the entrance of the festival, musician Jim Lowman played to welcome guests to Oktoberfest. Lowman has been a performer since 1974 and shared that he was honored to play this year at Oktoberfest.

“I’ve been coming here for many years,” Lowman said. “I play a variety of music and the people seem to be enjoying it. It’s nice being an older guy playing some older music and seeing the younger people appreciate the music.”

The festival featured stands offering German food such as potato pancakes, pretzels and bratwurst, which is a type of German pork sausage.

“The food was exceptional and met my standards on what I thought it would taste like,” East Los Angeles resident and first-time Oktoberfest visitor Jose David Romero said. “I had the bratwurst topped with peppers and sauerkraut.”

“I looked up the beer selection on the website before coming here, and I didn’t see all the selections that were listed on the website,” Romero said. “From the two that I tried, the Hangar 24 Oktoberfest and Hangar 24 Orange Wheat, the Oktoberfest was smoother and had a better flavor.”

Festival goers also enjoyed the safe environment the venue provided.

“It’s a really safe environment thanks to the police officers that are here and the security guards,” Freude said.

“We see a lot of people being responsible,” Pomona Police Department officer Anthony Luna said. “People have designated drivers or are using Lyft or Uber. It’s cool to work an event like this because everyone’s having a good time and it’s nice to see.”

Oktoberfest is based on the German festival of the same name that is held in Munich every year. The first Oktoberfest was held in 1810 to celebrate the Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig’s marriage to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen. The original event was held in October but now the festival in Munich begins in September and ends the first week of October.

Oktoberfest at the Fairplex will be held from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, Saturday, Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29. For more information visit fairplex.com/events/oktoberfest.

