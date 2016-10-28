Commentary: NFL discipline system is broken

The NFL has been notorious for handing out ridiculous fines for mostly harmless acts including wearing wrong colored socks (yes, seriously) and celebrating after a scoring drive. But this season they are taking it to new levels.

We are only six weeks into the season and, according to SB Nation, the NFL has fined players a total of $328,148 for celebrations, taunts and uniform violations.

While these players’ salaries are more than enough to make the fine seem like pocket change, the amount is not fair for an act so harmless when players who have made illegal and dangerous hits are fined the same amount or less.

In the Oct. 16 game against the Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. received an unsportsmanlike penalty for taking off his helmet to celebrate after scoring a touchdown.

He was fined $24,309.

This is the same amount for players flagged for hits on defenseless receivers and helmet-to-helmet hits, and more than players who initiate fights, rough the passer, use illegal tackles and pull face masks.

All of those penalties are way more dangerous than a simple touchdown celebration, yet Beckham Jr. was fined the same amount as someone tackling another player with his helmet.

When players are being fined more for a harmless celebration than a hit that can seriously injure other players, this just goes to show how flawed the current NFL fine system is.

But the problems go beyond the outrageous fine amounts.

The NFL is so fixated on punishing these celebrations, but it does not do a good job with properly punishing players who are committing more horrible crimes.

New York Giants kicker Josh Brown was arrested and charged with fourth-degree domestic assault in May 2015 and yet, he only received a one-game suspension when the NFL’s domestic violence policy requires at least a six-game suspension.

The team also placed him on the Commissioner’s exempt list, which allowed him to continue to make money when he was not playing.

Brown was not the only one. Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson, former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick and former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy were also placed on the list.

Peterson was indicted on charges of reckless and negligent injury to a child in 2014, Vick was charged with operating a dog fighting ring in 2007 and Hardy was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in 2014.

However, despite their horrible crimes, they still received their pay. The NFL is so willing to let these players receive millions of dollars, but when it comes to on-field celebrations, it is no longer fun and games with them as they see it as a larger problem than domestic abuse and other actual crimes.

The NFL needs to reprioritize its system to crack down on these players instead of players who just want to express themselves after a touchdown.

While I agree that some obscene celebrations, such as throat slitting and shooting the crowd with a finger gun, are tasteless and should not be allowed, others such as Beckham Jr.’s small celebration should not fall in the same category.

And these celebrations are never worse than domestic abuse or illegal activities.

The NFL should focus less on throwing the yellow flag for every player who wants to dance a bit on the field and more on what they do off the field. For now, I guess the NFL really does deserve its fan-given nickname of “No Fun League.”

Emily Lau, a senior journalism major, is editor in chief for the Campus Times. She can be reached by email at emily.lau@laverne.edu and on Twitter @qwoperating.