Commentary: Trump is not fit to be president

Presidential candidate Donald Trump has no business being president, he has no business being the Republican nominee, in fact he has no business running for the highest office in America.

Time and time again Trump has said horrible inexcusable things that have made the United States a laughing stock around the world, and time and time again GOP leaders and supporters have come to his defense.

The viral video that shows Trump bragging about being able to assault any woman he wants because he is a star, and rich, is enough in and of itself to disqualify him as a presidential candidate.

“Grab them by the p****; you can do anything,” trump told Billy Bush on the infamous video. Trump brushed off the disgusting comments as normal locker room talk. But athletes have been coming forward to say that is not how they talk in locker rooms.

NBA superstar LeBron James publically denounced Trump’s comments after a practice session, saying that the team talks about plays, their families and prepares for games.

Trump admitted to sexually assaulting women. I’m glad the Republican Party is finally sickened by Trump’s comments about women, but apparently you can say whatever you want about Mexicans, black people, Muslims and disabled people.

Trump should have been deemed unfit to be president when he accused U.S. District Court Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel, an Indiana native, of being hostile to Trump because of Curiel’s Mexican heritage. First and foremost, Curiel is American. He was born in Indiana, went to law school at Indiana University, and is more than qualified for his job and his race should not disqualify him.

The GOP should have been disgusted by the way Trump characterized black neighborhoods during a campaign rally on Aug. 17 in Wisconsin: “Poverty. Rejection. Horrible education. No housing, no homes, no ownership. Crime at levels that nobody has seen. You can go to war zones in countries that we are fighting and it’s safer than … our inner cities run by the Democrats.”

All of this is completely false and depicts black people in negative light because, according to a 2014 study by the Pew Research Center, the poverty rate among black people was only 27.2 percent and 41.7 percent own homes.

They should have been disgusted when he slut-shamed Alicia Machado for speaking the truth of Trump calling her “Miss Piggy,” or when he called her “Miss Housekeeping” because she is Latina.

America should be sickened that it took the GOP this long to finally deem Trump unfit to be president after he insulted and marginalized so many groups of people.

Christopher Hayes of MSNBC said it best in his tweet: “It is so revealing all these Republicans saying I have a wife and daughter. You don’t know any Muslims? Any Mexican immigrants?”

The only reason the GOP cares now is because white women vote, and without their vote they will not just lose the presidency, but also the Senate and the House.

In 2012, 50 percent of white, college educated women voted for Mitt Romney.

The Republican Party did not grow morally conscious overnight; their power is being threatened. That’s the only reason they are finally distancing themselves from Trump.

Wake up, America. The GOP doesn’t deserve your vote, and you shouldn’t give it to them. They created this monster, let’s punish them for it on Nov. 8.

Jose Brambila, a senior journalism major, is assistant sports editor for the Campus Times. He can be reached by email at jose.brambila@laverne.edu and on Twitter @jozy_brambila7.