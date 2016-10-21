Eclectic musicians set mellow mood

Megan Sears

Staff Writer

An audience of roughly 30 people stood in the back or sat on the floor Friday night at the dA Center for Arts in Pomona to hear music by the artists Whitman, David Nance, Simon Joyner and band Refrigerator.

Each performance ranged in style, but one thing they had in common was the emotion and connection they shared with their music.

“I really enjoy the music,” audience member Casey Goodyear said. “It’s really mellow and chill, just what I need on a Friday night.”

The small room had a wood floor leading up to a black stage lifted a few inches off the ground.

Two speakers stood off to the side, and a mic was set centered on the stage. The night was laid back with people coming and going as they pleased. The audience was able to relax and listen to non-mainstream music for the night.

Christopher Payne, who goes by Whitman when performing, stepped onto the stage first. Whitman stood center stage with jeans, a T-shirt, no shoes and his guitar.

Whitman’s first song was soft, then his lyrics and energy turned angry.

“I write a lot about personal experiences,” Whitman said. “I feel like my songs are stories, and it’s usually my way of dealing with stuff that happens.”

Whitman ended his set with his back to the audience, playing his guitar into an amp. He picked up the speaker, rolled on the ground and threw his guitar on the floor.

“I let things build up that take over at the end of a set. I don’t know how to stop without being destructive,” Whitman said.

Up next was Refrigerator, a band of four members, with lead singer Allen Callaci, guitarist Dennis Callaci, drummer Chris Jones and bass player Daniel Brodo. Allen joked that the band had been together for 25 years, starting when they were only 5 years old.

The band performed six lo-fi, noisy blues songs to a growing audience. During their third song, Callaci took the mic and let the music take control by crawling and rolling around on the floor.

For their last song “Nebraska,” audience members swayed to the music, tapping their feet and moving their heads to the beat.

Allen said their music is like a healing expression and he can’t picture himself not playing.

The third artist was Nance. He stood center stage for the whole performance with all black clothing and long, blond hair that covered his face. Nance’s voice was loud and clear with the sound of his guitar in the background. His lyrics were intense with guitar skills to match.

Nance performed seven songs, two of which were found on Wikipedia. Some of the lyrics he sang included, “all I want to know is when you’re coming home,” “better off dead anyway” and “let the devil hold me tight.”

Nance has been playing music for at least 10 years and said he uses his music as an outlet, something he believes is better to do than video games.

Performing last was Joyner, playing four solo songs before he was joined by Nance for the remaining five. The two have known each other for five years.

Joyner’s music was mellow, and each song told a story. A lyric that stood out was, “This is where the ocean begins, but it’s the end of the world” during his song “Galveston Blues.”

“Life experiences and observing people in my life and things I experience myself are the inspirations behind my lyrics,” Joyner said.

At end of the show, people in the audience were chanting “encore” while the performers packed up and talked to audience members off to the side about their music.

