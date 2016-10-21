Main Menu

Navigation

Grand passion for art

By Annette Paulson on October 21, 2016 in Arts, Etc., Fine Art
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
INSTAGRAM
Pinterest
Google+
http://laverne.edu/campus-times/2016/10/grand-passion-for-art/
LinkedIn
Follow by Email
Myra Garcia, a member of the President’s executive committee, passes the microphone to artist Joella Jean Mohoney, who spoke about her art process Oct. 13 in the Harris Art Gallery. The opening reception focused on Mahoney’s portfolio “Passionate Vision: Landscape Painting of the Colorado Plateau 1965-2016 A Fifty Year Retrospective.” Mahoney has an master’s degree in painting from Claremont Graduate School and is Professor of Art Emerita at the University of La Verne. / photo by Annette Paulson

Myra Garcia, a member of the President’s executive committee, passes the microphone to artist Joella Jean Mohoney, who spoke about her art process Oct. 13 in the Harris Art Gallery. The opening reception focused on Mahoney’s portfolio “Passionate Vision: Landscape Painting of the Colorado Plateau 1965-2016 A Fifty Year Retrospective.” Mahoney has an master’s degree in painting from Claremont Graduate School and is Professor of Art Emerita at the University of La Verne. / photo by Annette Paulson

Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
INSTAGRAM
Pinterest
Google+
http://laverne.edu/campus-times/2016/10/grand-passion-for-art/
LinkedIn
Follow by Email

, , , , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply