Grand passion for art

Myra Garcia, a member of the President’s executive committee, passes the microphone to artist Joella Jean Mohoney, who spoke about her art process Oct. 13 in the Harris Art Gallery. The opening reception focused on Mahoney’s portfolio “Passionate Vision: Landscape Painting of the Colorado Plateau 1965-2016 A Fifty Year Retrospective.” Mahoney has an master’s degree in painting from Claremont Graduate School and is Professor of Art Emerita at the University of La Verne. / photo by Annette Paulson
