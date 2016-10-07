Happenings

‘After Selma’

Photographer Joshua McFadden will speak about his photo exhibit “After Selma” from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Campus Center Ballroom. The series will run through Friday in the Carlson Gallery in Miller Hall. A reception will be held in the gallery immediately afterward.

‘Passionate Vision’

A reception for University of La Verne Professor of Art Emerita Joella Mahoney will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Harris Gallery. The exhibit “Passionate Vision” features her landscape oil paintings of the Colorado Plateau. The exhibit will run through Oct. 31.

‘Radius Abstractus’

The Tall Wall Space in the Arts and Communica­tions Building will display Augusto Sandroni’s non-traditional art installation of paintings through Oct. 31. The Brazilian artist comprised his work using household materials. For more information call 909-448-4761.

Sundays at the Morgan

Vocalist and veena player Geetha Bennett will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday in Morgan Auditorium. The Indian-Western fusion artist is the second featured music act for this year’s Sundays at the Morgan series. For more information call 909-448-4589.

‘Outcast’

The American Museum of Ceramic Art in Pomona will host “Outcast” through Oct. 31, an exhibit by Alison Petty Ragguette. The ceramic art exhibit features objects of porcelain described as “awkwardly beautiful aspects of life.” For more information, visit amoca.org.

–Tyler Evains, Kendra Craighead