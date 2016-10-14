Happenings

‘Passionate Vision’

University of La Verne Professor of Art Emerita Joella Mahoney’s exhibit “Passionate Vision” in the Harris Gallery features her landscape oil paintings of the Colorado Plateau. The exhibit runs through Oct. 31.

‘Radius Abstractus’

Augusto Sandroni’s non-traditional art installation, “Radius Abstractus,” continues through Oct. 31 in the Tall Wall space in the Arts and Communica­tions Building. The Brazilian artist’s work is composed of household materials.

Sundays at the Morgan

Vocalist and veena player Geetha Bennett will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday in Morgan Auditorium. The Indian-Western fusion artist is the second featured music act for this year’s Sundays at the Morgan concert series. For more information call 909-448-4589.

Autumn Gala

The International Place of the Claremont Colleges will host the third annual International Autumn Gala talent show from 6 p.m to 9 p.m Oct. 22 in Bridges Auditorium at Pomona College. For more information visit pomona.edu/events/international-autumn-gala-2016.

‘Sister Act’

The Candlelight Pavilion Dinner Theater will show “Sister Act” through Nov. 19. The play is based on the 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg. For more information visit candlelightpavilion.com.

Violent Femmes

The folk-punk band Violent Femmes will perform at 9 p.m Oct. 21 at the Fox Theater in Pomona. For more information visit foxpomona.com.

—Tyler Evains