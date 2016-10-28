Happenings

Los Angeles Opera

Members of the Los Angeles Opera are coming to La Verne. The recital, at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 in Morgan Auditorium, will feature some of opera’s greatest hits as well as samples from the American Song Book. For more information call 909-448-4589.

‘Sister Act’

“Sister Act,” the musical based on the 1992 film about a former disco star who dresses up like a nun as part of the witness protection program, is playing at the Candlelight Pavilion in Claremont through Nov. 19. For more information call 909-626-1254.

Art After Hours

The Pomona College Museum of Art will host a screening of “Mad Max: Fury Road” in conjunction with its current art exhibition “Ground” by Rose B. Simpson, featuring American Indian artwork, at 9 p.m. Thursday. For more information call 909-621-8283.

Day of the Dead

The Claremont Village will celebrate Dia de los Muertos with a special event from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 6. The event will feature artist’s paintings in the Village’s shop windows in honor of the holiday, as well as sugar skull painting and live music. For more information visit thevillageclaremont.com.

Pilgrim Place

Pilgrim Place in Claremont will host its annual fall festival featuring music, arts and crafts, games and food, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11 and 12. The festival is free. For more information visit pilgrimplace.com.

­­­–Kendra Craighead