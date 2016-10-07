Homecoming Week

Court Reveal

The Homecoming court reveal will be held at 10:30 p.m. Monday in the Johnson Family Plaza and on the front steps of Miller Hall.

Obstacle Course

A “Red Queen” themed event will be held at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the South Quad with an obstacle course, laser tag and a food truck.

Life Sized Chess

A “White Queen” themed event will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Sneaky Park with life sized chess boards, free lunch and giveaways.

Dunk Tank

The Homecoming court will participate in a dunk tank event 11 a.m. Thursday in the South Quad. There will be giveaways and a boba tea food truck.

Skate Party

There will be a skating event 10 p.m. Thursday at Skate Express in Chino. Shuttle pick up and drop off will be provided. Students are encouraged to dress like “Alice in Wonderland” characters.

Homecoming

The Street Fair will start at noon Saturday on Third Street between Founders Hall and the Hoover building. The king and queen will be crowned at 1 p.m. on the front steps of Founders Hall followed by the football game against Occidental at 5 p.m. in Ortmayer Stadium.

—Joshua Bay