Law will save dogs from suffering

A hot day in California is usually uncomfortable and greeted with plenty of complaints and minimal clothing. Imagine not being able to sport a pair of shorts or a loose tank top and instead having to wear a fur coat all day, every day, even in 100 degree weather.

That is the life of a dog.

Dogs are often mistreated and neglected by being left alone in hot cars to suffer. And sometimes, unfortunately, the neglect results in fatality.

But the state of California has recently taken a step to protect these loving creatures, who want nothing more in life than to protect us.

Under the new law, anyone who sees a dog trapped in a hot car may free the dog without fear of legal or financial penalty.

The bill, which was signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown on Sept. 24, will allow passersby who sees a dog trapped in a hot car to break the car’s window to save the dog.

Leaving a dog in your car with the windows up is animal cruelty and can a torturous death.

On hot days of 80-100 degrees, cars can quickly reach a deadly 170 degrees.

No air circulation and no way out is a painful way to die.

The law has limits: someone who encounters a dog locked in a hot car must first report the situation to the police before breaking the window. And the reporter must remain at the scene until the police arrive.

This law is an important step.

Hopefully when people decide they must leave their pets in the car for whatever reason, they will roll down the windows. And hopefully, they won’t leave them for very long.

But if they don’t, and you see a dog in danger, it’s nice to know that now you won’t have to break the law to rescue a furry friend.