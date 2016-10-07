Leopards fail to score goal against Panthers

Jose Brambila

Assistant Sports Editor

Jacob Whannel

Staff Writer

The struggle to find the net continued for the Leopards and proved costly in a 3-0 loss to the Chapman Panthers Saturday at Ortmayer Stadium.

With four consecutive conference losses, the last three of them coming as shutouts, the Leopards will continue leaning on their defense and have to search for answers in the front end.

After a promising start for La Verne, Chapman drew first blood in the 13th minute when sophomore midfielder Lindsay Erl sailed in an unassisted 45 yard shot to the top right corner, making it 1-0.

Chapman continued to push the tempo on both sides of the ball creating opportunities for their front six.

Just after the 34th minute, the away team cashed in on yet another unassisted goal from 20 yards, this time from freshman forward and midfielder Elly Aronson to increase the score, 2-0.

La Verne continued playing well through the end of the first half and took away solid momentum going into the second.

After making a change at goalkeeper during halftime and pulling senior Heather Seman for freshman Hanien Samara, Chapman took advantage and was able to put in their third goal of the game on the 67th minute.

Freshman forward Bailee Cochran scored with a soft touch to the net, assisted by senior midfielder Katie Bell.

La Verne’s offensive play was held in check the remainder of the second half and Chapman ultimately prevailed, 3-0.

Seman has been fundamental to keeping her team competitive throughout conference play this season, and said she feels that a few minor adjustments will have La Verne in position to get more offensive production in their next games.

“As a defensive unit we’ve been doing very well defending,” Seman said.

“We need to work on getting our back line pushed up higher when the ball does come to our side of the field so we aren’t having to defend so close to the box.”

Head coach Lauryn Pehanich had nothing but compliments for Seman, and said it will not be long until the team’s offense finds its stride and starts putting goals away.

“At the end of the day I can only give the girls the tools to go score,” Pehanich said.

“They need to possess the mentality in front of the net that they are going to put shots away.”

Junior forward and captain Jessica Hernandez leads the front six for La Verne, and knows they have yet to reach their full potential in Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.

“Frankly we just need to take advantage of our opportunities,” Hernandez said.

“We’re playing well, we’re getting to the goal, but we end up just getting stuck in the box. We just need to focus individually on putting our shots away and finishing games like we know we can.”

The Leopards faced the Pomona-Pitzer Sagehens in a 3-0 road loss Wednesday evening.

They are now 2-9-0 overall and 1-6-0 in SCIAC.

La Verne’s next match will be 11 a.m. Saturday against the Occidental Tigers at Occidental’s Lower Soccer Field.

