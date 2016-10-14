Leopards remain winless after four games, fall to Redlands

Hannah Burton

Staff Writer

In its second Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game of the season, the football team fell 49-14 to the Redlands Bulldogs Saturday at Ortmayer Stadium.

The Leopards are now 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the SCIAC.

The Bulldogs started the game strong, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter to lead, 15-0.

La Verne head coach Chris Krich said the Leopards faced a very consistent and good football team, and that was a challenge in itself.

“Our players are playing hard, they’re playing for one another,” Krich said. “It’s just that we give up a thing here or there.”

“We look good at times and not others, so it’s a situation where we just have to be consistently great and that’s just coming from our youth. I don’t want to make excuses, we just gotta play better,” he said.

In the second quarter, senior wide receiver Alex Arellano had a 58-yard touchdown, making it 22-7.

Junior running back Robert Fernandez rushed for a touchdown with six minutes left in the first half, closing the gap to 22-14.

“We faced adversity right off the bat,” Arellano said. “We were down 15-0 early in the first half, and that’s the second week in a row that we just put ourselves in a hole that we just weren’t able to dig ourselves out of.”

Arellano received nine passes and 127 yards total.

Krich said Arellano responded well to the pressure of the game as it fell onto him due to other teammates’ injuries.

“He’s the one guy that always shows up consistently every day and makes plays,” Krich said.

Sophomore quarterback Josh Evans left the game early after receiving a concussion, with 115 passing yards.

Senior quarterback Zak Tomlinson completed the second half with 10 completions for 89 yards.

“They gave us what we thought they were gonna give us,” Tomlinson said. “When we got there we didn’t take advantage of the opportunities that were given and we kinda shot ourselves in the foot a couple times.”

Redlands scored an additional three touchdowns in the second half, sealing the win.

Tomlinson said the team is doing an adequate job of preparing, but needs to prepare more for its next opponent, Occidental.

The team is not playing up to its potential and is better than the results of the last couple games indicate, Tomlinson said.

“We’re going to be in the film room 6 a.m. every morning watching Occidental and tomorrow we’re gonna watch the end of this game. Watch it through and then sleep it off and get on to the next opponent,” Tomlinson said.

La Verne finished with a total of 145 rushing yards and three turnovers to Redlands’ zero.

“Now everyone is like ‘now you’re probably not going to be able to win the conference.’ It’s true, but it’s a matter of who do we play for now,” Krich said. “We play because of our heart, we play for the name on the front of the jersey, play for each other, and that’s what we have to do.”

The Leopards will face the Occidental Tigers at 5 p.m. Saturday at Ortmayer Stadium.

Hannah Burton can be reached at hannah.burton@laverne.edu.