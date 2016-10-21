Skaters roll into Homecoming week

Plenty of tumbles and falls were taken Oct. 12 at the University’s second skate night during the 2016 Homecoming Week put on by the Campus Activities Board. The roller rink, Skate Express, was lightly filled with La Verne students eager to hang out with their friends and get their skate on.

Sophomore biology major and major events chairwoman for CAB Janelle Pedroza felt the event would be a great way to wrap up Homecoming week and get students pumped for the actual Homecoming day.

“I got the idea from last year’s welcome week and we were struggling to find a last hurrah before homecoming,” Pedroza said. The event was a great way to get the students to have some fun off campus for a change. I wanted an off campus event to mix things up.”

Many of the students who attended came because of the overwhelming success of the last skating event.

“Me and my friends heard about it and last year it was fun. And it gave us something to do tonight,” junior educational studies major Aundria Gregg said.

Compared to last year’s event however, the turnout was small with only about 40 students in attendance.

“Last year was way more popping. Not as many people are coming to events as previous years so it sucks,” Gregg said.

Fewer people are going to CAB events compared to prior semesters, but that does not stop CAB and the people who do attend them from having loads of fun. Despite the small assembly everyone still enjoyed skating, dancing and mingling with friends.

“The music and seeing everyone have fun makes me feel good,” Pedroza said.

This event was still a huge success, even with the many falls that came with it.

“I don’t really know how to skate but I’ll try. I hope I don’t fall,” junior business administration major Gladys Camacho said.

