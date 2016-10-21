Phi Delts host week to strike out ALS

Megan Sears

Staff Writer

The men of Phi Delta Theta took this week to honor their brother Lou Gehrig, by hosting its first Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis awareness.

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerves in the spinal cord and brain. Motor neurons reach from the brain to the spinal cord and then to the muscles throughout the body.

Progressive loss of motor neurons eventually leads to death. There is currently no cure or treatment for the disease, but scientists are making progress in learning about the disease, according to the ALS association’s website.

Phi Delta Theta is bringing awareness to the cause not only because it’s their philanthropy, but because their brother Lou Gehrig from Columbia University and famous baseball player for the New York Yankees died from the disease.

“Lou Gehrig was our brother, and when he contracted ALS the fraternity also decided to take a stand on it – especially when he passed away – and ever since then we have been raising money to support it,” said Ryan Hoffman, sophomore history major and philanthropy chairman of Phi Delta Theta.

There was a barbecue held in the Vista Courtyard Monday. Hoffman said even with delays there was quite a big turnout for the barbecue, as roughly 80 to 90 people showed up.

Later that night in Morgan Auditorium, Janelle Webb, a guest speaker from the ALS Association spoke to a crowd of 30 plus students about the disease. Throughout the presentation, Phi Delta Theta members could be heard snapping every time Gehrig’s name was mentioned.

“I feel like all diseases are important, but this one is a little more important to us because Lou Gehrig was our brother and this is our way of showing respect towards him,” sophomore kinesiology major Adrian Robles said.

Phi Delta Theta held an open mic night at the Rock and shared information about ALS.

All Greek organizations came together Wednesday for a speed pitch event on the lawn in support of breast cancer awareness. The event was a speed Pitch on the lawn. A pool and ping pong tournament was also held later that night.

Phi Delta Theta held a ALS fundraiser Thursday at Wahfles. Hoffman said Wahfles guaranteed them 20 percent of proceeds and they hoped to raise at least $200.

To promote the fight against ALS, Phi Delta Theta will give students the opportunity to dunk them in ice cold water in the PHIce Bucket challenge 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday on the lawn.

“In general all the events are important, but the PHIce Bucket challenge will give us a little taste of what people with ALS go through, and it’s important for us to raise awareness to think about what they go through on a daily basis,” sophomore criminology major Francisco Cerda said.

Finishing the week-long events, Phi Delta Theta put together a team to participate in the walk to defeat ALS Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga.

Hoffman said Phi Delta Theta members were given pledge sheets for the walk to raise additional money for the cause.

Junior psychology major and member of Phi Delta Theta Sebastian Ayala has participated in the walk for three years and is looking forward to the walk this Saturday.

In addition to this week’s events, there will be more events to bring awareness to ALS.

Hoffman said he hopes to put together a golf tournament as well as their annual teeter totter event in the spring.

“I can positively say that one of the things that sparked my interest in Phi Delta Theta was our philanthropy and how loyal Phi Delta Theta is to our philanthropy,” Hoffman said. “I never want our hard work to die out, and that’s why I have such a passion to my position and the association for finding a cure for ALS.”

Megan Sears can be reached at megan.sears@laverne.edu.