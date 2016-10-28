Professor focuses on family health effects

Margaret Gough, assistant professor of sociology, presented her new research regarding the family unit and its health in the face of job-loss.

Gough discussed, among other components, changing activity levels during periods of unemployment and how these differ between men and women.

“Men work out more and women work out less, but we are still trying to figure out all the variables as to why,” Gough said.

Her talk Tuesday in the President’s Dining Room was part of the faculty lecture series. She talked about the importance of understanding “household outcomes” in addition to individual behavior and effects in such adverse situations.

Gough earned her doctorate in sociology from the University of Michigan, where she trained at the Population Studies Center. Her research focuses on relationships among gender, family, and the labor market, as well as family health and well-being.

—Alexandra Felton