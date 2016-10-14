Pumpkins return to Heritage Park

Rachel Caputo, a freshman from Charter Oak High School volunteers at the Heritage Park Pumpkin Patch. The annual pumpkin patch at Heritage Park is in full swing this month – with wagon rides, a petting zoo and pumpkins of various colors, shapes and sizes are on display. Pumpkins are priced according to weight, except for the $3 mini pumpkins for children at the “Lil’ Kids Patch.” Heritage Park, at 5001 Via De Mansion in La Verne, is run by the non-profit Heritage Foundation. It is also home to the last of the area’s original orange groves. The pumpkin patch is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends, through Oct. 30. The park will host the annual Pumpkin Patch Vintage Car Show Oct. 29. The park also hosts seasonal events, including a Christmas tree lot in December, and orange picking in January. / photo by Berenice Gonzalez
