Revealing the stories behind the University of La Verne

By Gabrielle Chikhani, Janelle Kluz on October 7, 2016 in News
Professor of Humanities Al Clark shares the importance of sorting through information during an informal conversation with students that followed the Sept. 26 installment of his lecture series “An Oral History of the University of La Verne.”  The series continues at 5:30 Mondays through Oct. 31 in the President’s Dining Room. / photo by Janelle Kluz

Professor of Humanities Al Clark shares the importance of sorting through information during an informal conversation with students that followed the Sept. 26 installment of his lecture series “An Oral History of the University of La Verne.”  The series continues at 5:30 Mondays through Oct. 31 in the President’s Dining Room. / photo by Janelle Kluz

Al Clark shares anecdotes about several University landmarks Monday, during the second installment of “An Oral History of the University of La Verne.” Monday’s installment, titled “A Dear Favored Spot” explores the stories behind the creation of such La Verne landmarks as the big “L” on the hill, Miller Hall and Founders Hall. / photo by Gabriella Chikhani

Al Clark shares anecdotes about several University landmarks Monday, during the second installment of “An Oral History of the University of La Verne.” Monday’s installment, titled “A Dear Favored Spot” explores the stories behind the creation of such La Verne landmarks as the big “L” on the hill, Miller Hall and Founders Hall. / photo by Gabriella Chikhani

