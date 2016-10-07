Romiel and ‘York’ play Liverpool

Tyler Evains

Assistant Arts Editor

Senior music major Albert Romiel found a type of fame while studying abroad that he could not find at home.

He decided to travel to England because of the music from greats like the Beatles and the Kinks, and because there would be no language barrier.

He made himself known by “busking,” or street performing, to make extra money.

He did this many nights in the town center – a busier version of La Verne’s D Street – near his flat.

“From that, people started knowing who I was because I kept doing it a lot,” Romiel said. “One day I had this guy come up to me and was like, ‘You’re that guy who plays here,’ and I was like ‘Yeah.’”

“He told me he had a pub up the road and told me to come play tonight. Just like that it happened; it doesn’t happen like that (in Los Angeles),” he said.

It was not in his plan to end up performing in taverns and pubs, but he knew that all he wanted to do was play his guitar, even if it was on the streets.

“From there everything began to fall into place. I found open mics and booked gigs. Basically every bar in England plays live music,” Romiel said.

Romiel made his most amount of money on his first night in England from busking with a homeless man named Thomas, who helped direct him back to his flat after a night of drinking.

“All the people were going out to party, and we were just chilling. I was playing my guitar and someone asked for ‘Wonder Wall.’ He was singing, and people started putting money in, but they were so drunk they just didn’t know how much,” he said.

He said they got tired of playing the same song for hours, but their effort earned them about £80 or $100, which he said was worth it.

Being involved in music since sixth grade, Romiel now masters the guitar, harmonica and singing.

He began playing guitar during his freshman year at ULV.

“I’ve always been into music, but ever since I got here I’ve had a lot of free time, and I didn’t know what to do with it so I started playing the guitar more,” Romiel said.

With two weeks left in his trip, Romiel auditioned for the United Kingdom’s version of “The Voice.” He went through the first two auditions and said the judges really liked him. He used an original song to audition as well as some by his favorite British singer, Donovan.

“The Voice” called him for the next round, but by then it was time to return to the United States.

The day before Romiel returned to the United States, he performed at the Cavern Club in Liverpool, where legends like the Beatles and the Rolling Stones used to play.

“That was my first star moment,” Romiel said. “People were cheering and they hadn’t even heard me yet. I was in shock.”

Romiel also traveled to Italy, Ireland, France and Scotland where he saw actor and artist David Duchovny perform.

It was in Ireland where he fell in love with the magical landscape and met Donovan, who later invited him to hang out after his show in Pasadena.

He also met Youbloom reporter Shannon Duvall, who wrote an article about his experiences in Dublin.

Romiel is not part of a formal band but still plays with other artists often. He creates mostly folk music, as well as blues, jazz and any other genre he can master with his guitar.

Romiel enjoys folk music because of the topics that are covered like love, politics and stories about life. His time abroad even inspired an entire album dedicated to someone he met along the way.

“I consider myself a storyteller; I want them to imagine the story,” Romiel said.

Romiel’s music is available online at soundcloud.com/albertromiel.

Tyler Evains can be reached at tyler.evains@laverne.edu.