Showcasing police and firefighters

Firefighter Larry Campbell demonstrates a vehicle extrication using the Jaws of Life in front of the La Verne Fire Department Saturday. This demonstration, along with others from both the police and fire departments, was part of the Public Safety Open House. Visitors of all ages took tours of both the La Verne fire and police departments, conducted by RSVP, or the Retired and Senior Volunteers, and enjoyed a barbecue sponsored by members of the Police and Fire Association. / photo by Amanda Duvall
