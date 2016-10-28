Students roam campus for sweets

Thandi Ware

LV Life Editor

La Verne got into the Halloween spirit Tuesday with a fun campus-wide trick-or-treating event hosted by the Campus Activities Board.

CAB’s scavenger hunt around campus started with students picking up a bag and a list of riddles that would help them locate the different sources of free candy.

This is the first trick-or-treating event CAB has hosted since 2012.

“We brought it back because it just seemed like something fun, something different,” Angie Anderson, associate director of student life, said.

Trick-or-treaters roamed campus to solve the riddles and locate the candy. The riddles were relatively simple, but forced students to actually think and remember where different offices and buildings were located.

The event was also an informative and fun way for students who were not familiar with the campus learn building locations.

“As a transfer, I think it’s really helped us to get to know the campus,” junior psychology major Corina Salmon said.

Salmon hunted for candy with sophomore psychology major Jessica Serna.

Salmon and Serna hoped to answer all of the riddles and finish the scavenger hunt within an hour.

The trick-or-treating sent students to locations on campus that they would not normally venture to.

“I usually just go to class and go home,” Serna said. “I never go to these events.”

CAB decided to kick off the week leading up to Halloween with this event as a way to get students in the Halloween spirit.

“We were thinking a lot of students would be busy on Halloween day, so we were trying to just spread the love by making it a whole Halloween week,” Anderson said.

CAB had many Halloween themed events scheduled for the whole week, including a terror truck, a pumpkin patch and mini coffin painting.

Thandi Ware can be reached at thandiwe.ware@laverne.edu.