Students support Second Amendment rights

Megan Sears

Staff Writer

After the Safety for All Act calling for the end of gun violence received an estimated 403,000 valid signatures, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the initiative to restrict firearms would be on the November ballot last Thursday.

If approved by voters in November, it will make California’s gun laws the strictest in the nation, while still staying true to the Second Amendment for law abiding citizens, according to smartgunlaws.org.

In an informal gun control survey of 13 students at the University of La Verne, 11 students strongly believed in the Second Amendment right while two believed there should be stricter regulations.

All students agreed there should be strict background checks when purchasing a gun, but some were torn when asked about background checks for purchasing ammunition.

“To disarm the average citizen seems reckless,” senior biology major Alexis Woods said. “The idea is on the right track, however, people with the intentions of committing crimes aren’t going to follow gun laws anyway.”

There have been roughly 42,000 gun related incidents this year alone and of those, there have been close to 11,000 deaths, 23,000 injuries and 292 mass murders, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

“I’m not a huge fan of gun control because I’m a constitutionalist, but that’s not the only reason I think the Second Amendment was put in place for a specific reason,” senior history major Patrick Swart said. “It seems to get watered down today because everyone talks about usage of personal defense, hunting and shooting sports, but the original intent was to stop a tyrannical government.”

The Second Amendment of the United States Constitution reads, “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

“In my opinion, we should have less gun control,” freshman accounting major Tiara Macasaet said. “It should be less restrictive, because I think the more gun laws we have the more restricting it is on our Second Amendment rights.”

With recent shootings in the Orlando nightclub and at Townville Elementary in South Carolina, it is no surprise that the topic of guns is widely discussed.

“There should be gun control because there are crazy people out there that shouldn’t have the right to own a gun,” freshman kinesiology major Gabriela Carrazco said.

The law would require stricter regulations on buying ammunition, a report to be filed on any lost or stolen ammunition within 48 hours and require a constant updated list to the Federal Background check of people prohibited from buying firearms, according to smartgunlaws.org.

“There should be stronger background checks when purchasing ammunition. This will make it harder for ammunition to get into the wrong hands,” senior kinesiology major Morgan Cohen said. “There will always be violence regardless of the type of restrictions we put on them, but with stronger background checks we can make it harder for guns to get into the wrong hands.”

The law would also make it more difficult for felons and the mentally ill to get firearms, and better enforce the relinquishment of firearms of people convicted of crime that makes them ineligible to own a gun, according to smartgunlaws.org.

“I think that procedures and requirements need to change in order to purchase a weapon and ammunition,” senior kinesiology major Nikko Williams said. “If anyone is on any sort of watch list they should not be sold a gun or ammunition.”

Lastly, the Safety For All Act would make it illegal in California to own military style ammunition capable of mass shootings, as stated on smartgunlaws.org.

“They say less bullets is less people a person could possibly kill, but at the same time it’s less bullets for a possible family to protect themselves,” senior political science major Kurtis Williams said. “It’s hard to argue, because it can go both ways.”

Megan Sears can be reached at megan.sears@laverne.edu.