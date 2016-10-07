Vice presidential debate watch triggers dialogue

Christina Garcia

Staff Writer

Students offered insightful commentary following the Vice Presidential Debate between Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican Mike Pence Monday evening in La Fetra Lecture Hall.

The University of La Verne College Democrats and College Republicans clubs hosted the debate watch as a joint event.

At the end of the debate, students were unclear about who was the winner.

“I don’t think there was a clear winner,” said graduate student of leadership and management Firas Arodaki.

“I feel it’s hard to say because they both had good things to say,” junior political science major Zachery Friel said.

With specific reasoning, students provided their opinions on who won the debate.

“Kaine came out on top as he was able to better defend his running mate,” sophomore art and art history double major Damairis Lao said. “Pence just put up a strong man argument.”

“I think Mike Pence won based on his temperament and his ability to defer questions Trump was weak on,” senior physics major Joseph Eggers said. “Kaine seemed aggressive and avoided questions to bolster some of Clinton’s ideas.”

Students also voiced their criticisms of the debate, mostly about the amount of interruptions from both Kaine and Pence.

“I noticed that they both interrupted each other,” junior psychology major Sean Robinson said. “It made it hard to figure out everything they were saying.”

Some students also pointed out other criticisms, such as candidates on both sides avoiding to answer some of the questions.

“It was hard to follow as they weren’t answering the questions,” Lao said. “I think both sides prepared more for the personal attacks of the presidential candidates and didn’t prepare much on policy.”

“Tim Kaine kept going back to Trump and his tax returns during the foreign policy section,” Arodaki said. “He didn’t show counterplans to Trump’s foreign policy plan that Pence was discussing. I’m from Syria so I was concerned about what they were going to say in regards to foreign policy.”

Most students thought that Pence’s behavior in the debate would benefit the Trump campaign.

“I think both Kaine and Pence did surprisingly well,” sophomore political science major and College Democrats President Tala Achi said. “Pence definitely had more articulated comments than Trump.”

“I’m looking forward I having Mike Pence speak for Trump more,” Robinson said. “He made Trump look good.”

“Although I support Hillary Clinton, I think Trump’s numbers are going to go up after this debate,” said Eggers.

Achi shared that the main focus of the debate watch events is to raise political awareness on campus and said that the College Democrats were anticipating the vice presidential debate more than the presidential debate.

“I saw a poll from ABC News and SSRS last week that said that 41 percent of respondents could not name Trump’s vice president nominee and 46 percent were unable to name Clinton’s running mate,” Achi said. “It’s concerning that people are planning to vote but they don’t know the vice president candidates by name.”

The College Democrats and Republicans will host a viewing of the third presidential debate at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19 in the President’s Dining Room.

Christina Garcia can be reached at christina.garcia2@laverne.edu.