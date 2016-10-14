Main Menu

Navigation

Water polo sinks to Lions

By Kathleen Arellano on October 14, 2016 in Sports, Water Polo
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
INSTAGRAM
Pinterest
Google+
http://laverne.edu/campus-times/2016/10/water-polo-sinks-to-lions/
LinkedIn
Follow by Email
Junior driver Joshua Vega makes a dry pass against Loyola Marymount Saturday at the Axelrood Pool in Claremont. The Leopards battled the Lions but fell with a loss of 19-8. / photo by Kathleen Arellano

Junior driver Joshua Vega makes a dry pass against Loyola Marymount Saturday at the Axelrood Pool in Claremont. The Leopards battled the Lions but fell with a loss of 19-8. / photo by Kathleen Arellano

Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
INSTAGRAM
Pinterest
Google+
http://laverne.edu/campus-times/2016/10/water-polo-sinks-to-lions/
LinkedIn
Follow by Email

, , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply