Water polo sinks to Lions By Kathleen Arellano on October 14, 2016 in Sports, Water Polo Follow http://laverne.edu/campus-times/2016/10/water-polo-sinks-to-lions/Junior driver Joshua Vega makes a dry pass against Loyola Marymount Saturday at the Axelrood Pool in Claremont. The Leopards battled the Lions but fell with a loss of 19-8. / photo by Kathleen Arellano Follow http://laverne.edu/campus-times/2016/10/water-polo-sinks-to-lions/ axelrood pool, joshua vega, loyola marymount, men's water polo
No comments yet.