Art Night highlights diversity

Natasha Brennan

Copy Editor

As the United States’ president elect was announced Tuesday night, 10 students gathered in the Jane Dibbell Cabaret Theater to express themselves through art.

Community Art Night, a Cabaret Series event, is part of senior theater major Michaela Bulkley’s senior project.

“You know what I think is cool?” Bulkley said, “While everyone else is drinking, celebrating or angry about the new president being elected, we’re here doing something productive: creating art.”

With paint and crayons, the students decorated three signs and a large white sheet of paper sprawled across the theater floor.

The three signs displayed the words diversity, unity and expression in white paint. Students decorated the rest of the signs with small doodles. Sophomore theater major Courtney Clark painted “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Love is love is love” quote from his acceptance speech at the 2016 Tony Awards.

“The Tonys were right after the Orlando shooting, which is my community,” Clark said. “Today was about expression, and in light of worldly events, I thought it was appropriate. With this election my community, other communities, and us as women have a lot on the line.”

Freshman theater major Jordan Nelson decorated the top of the diversity sign with shapes in all different colors.

“Community art night to me is coming together with other people to express ourselves,” Nelson said. “It provides a productive environment.”

The event was still going on when the final announcement of Donald Trump as the future president was confirmed.

“It’s a surreal moment,” Nelson said. “There’s a lot of chaos going on outside these walls and we’re just here chilling, painting.”

However, politics did make its way into the theater. The presidential election was the main topic of conversation throughout the night.

“One day when someone asks me, ‘Where were you when the 2016 president was elected?’ I’ll be able to say I was in the theater creating art,” Bulkley said.

The Cabaret series events are held in the Jane Dibbell Cabaret Theater every Tuesday at 10 p.m.

Natasha Brennan can be reached at natasha.brennan@laverne.edu.