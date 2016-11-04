Cover boy breaks beauty norms

Cover Girl just hired its first cover boy, breaking boundaries and taking a huge step for men’s stake in the beauty industry.

James Charles, a 17-year-old who rose to fame on social media, posted a photo alongside Katy Perry announcing his achievement as the brand’s first male ambassador.

On his own Instagram, Charles wrote, “I am so honored and excited to be working with such an iconic brand. I started my Instagram one year ago to inspire others and as an artistic outlet to challenge myself creatively. I truly hope that this shows that anyone and everyone can wear makeup and can do anything if you work hard.”

This announcement met a chorus of praise throughout social media, calling the decision a bold move for one of the cosmetic industry’s biggest players.

It is important for young men and women to understand the significance of Cover Girl’s decision to hire a male ambassador. This breakthrough not only expands the reach of a predominantly female industry but bends stereotypes. Cover Girl is providing a public platform for men to embrace their love of makeup, showing it is not shameful or embarrassing but instead a practice that should be accepted.

In the Buzzfeed article by Augusta Falletta, “Cover Girl just hired a 17-year-old guy to be the face of the brand,” Charles explained how “breaking gender norms comes instantly as soon as a boy is comfortable and confident enough to put on makeup. I think it’s so important to love who you are and be comfortable in your own skin.”

Because the cosmetic industry is generally tailored toward women, having a male ambassador will help reassure men that sporting a face full of makeup or even covering up a pimple is not a big deal.

Any man who can unapologetically wear a face full of makeup is not only setting an amazing example, but inspiring others to be themselves.