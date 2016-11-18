Festival features crafts, costumes

Sharon Lau

Staff Writer

Dressed in traditional pilgrim duds, the residents of Pilgrim Place hosted their 68th annual festival last Friday and Saturday.

Nearly 9,000 visitors attended the two-day event, including plenty of children, some who also dressed up as Native Americans, pilgrims and more.

For the kids there was face painting, among the many booths, which also included books by and about pilgrims, pottery, sculpture, plants, stained glass, woodworking, weaving, painting, and more.

Everything sold was donated or handmade by Pilgrim Place residents.

The international bazaar sold antiques, jewelry, furniture and vintage clothing from all over the world that had been collected by the residents over the years. The $250,000 raised in the two-day event supports the retirement community’s resident health and support fund.

Some of Pilgrim Place’s 350 senior residents need the extra support, said Barbara Troxell, a former professor who has lived in Pilgrim Place for 14 years.

There was also a variety of food at various stands.

“Since all the residents here are either religious leaders, missionaries, pastors or worked for a non-profit, many of us don’t have a pension plan,” said Nancy Swearer, a Pilgrim Place resident and a retired book editor.

Ruth Martinez of Pomona has been coming to the annual event for the past 15 years.

“Everybody here has a heart of serving others,” Martinez said, adding that one of her favorite booths was the recycled art booth, where they reused the trash to make art.

Margaret Everett of Lakewood has been coming to the event for more than eight years to buy jewelry and glassware.

“I have no problem spending money here because it’s for a good cause,” Everett said.

Sharon Lau can be reached at sharon.lau@laverne.edu.