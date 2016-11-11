Getting schooled in etiquette

Alexandra Felton

Staff Writer

The Career Services Department held a Networking and Etiquette Dinner last week in the Campus Center Ballroom.

Students learned interview skills from potential employers and asked questions about job placement.

“I want to be a physical therapist someday, so this event will hopefully help me put my best foot forward and be confident,” senior kinesiology major Erika Pagkalinawan said.

She was with four fellow women’s basketball team members who were inspired by their coach Julie Shaw to attend the event.

“This encourages them to get out there and experience real-world networking,” Shaw said.

Emily Pizinger, a recruiter from Bay Alarm, said she was excited to participate for the second year.

“It is important to practice these networking events as soon as possible … because no one teaches us this,” Pizinger said.

The event featured eight tables in a circle where employers were stationed.

In the first round, students found their station groups and went around the tables together giving their best “elevator speeches,” handshakes, eye-contact and follow-up questions.

Talent Acquisition Specialist Julio Sandez from Inland Empire Health Plan was impressed with the students.

“This first round was an eye-opening event that was educational not only for the students, but for what we look for as employers,” Sandez said.

The dinner portion of the evening was next. Tables were lined with elegant silverware, china and more.

Ben Dewald, professor at the Collins College of Hospitality Management at Cal Poly Pomona, led this portion of the evening, answering questions about the dinner placements and proper techniques while making the room laugh with his jokes and PowerPoint slides.

After the three course meal, Dewald described his experiences with food in a professional environment.

“Your eating habits show your personality, and potential employers will be able to see that,” Dewald said.

Dewald attended a hospitality high school in France and is fluent in Spanish and French. He said he feels that he had a calling to this dining atmosphere.

“Making people feel special is my job… No matter what language you speak, there is a universal language when it comes to food,” Dewald said.

Alexandra Felton can be reached at alexandra.felton@laverne.edu.