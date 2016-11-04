Happenings

Los Angeles Opera

Members of the Los Angeles Opera are coming to La Verne. The recital, at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 in Morgan Auditorium, will feature some of opera’s greatest hits as well as samples from the American Song Book. For more information call 909-448-4589.

‘Barbershop on Broadway’

The University of La Verne A Cappella Barbershop Club is hosting its end-of-the-semester concert “Barbershop on Broadway” at 4 p.m. Nov 20 in Morgan Auditorium. Different choruses and quartets will perform Broadway music in barbershop arrangements. The concert is free for students and $10 for general admission.

‘Tres Actos’

The Theatre Arts Department will present American playwright Luis Valdez’s classic “actos,” The Militants, Vietnam Campesino and Los Vendidios from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 17-19 in the Dailey Theater. Valdez will also be speaking about his work from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 15 in the Theater.

‘Sister Act’

“Sister Act,” the musical based on the 1992 film about a former disco star who dresses up like a nun as part of the witness protection program, is playing at the Candlelight Pavilion in Claremont through Nov. 19. For more information call 909-626-1254.

Pilgrim Place

Pilgrim Place in Claremont will host its annual fall festival featuring music, games and food, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11 and 12. The festival is free. For more information visit pilgrimplace.com.

–Kendra Craighead and Tyler Evains