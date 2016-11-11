Happenings

‘Tres Actos’

The theater department will present American playwright Luis Valdez’s classic actos, “The Militants,” “Vietnam Campesino,” and “Los Vendidios,” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17-19 in Dailey Theater. Additional performances will be Nov. 10-12 and Nov. 20. Valdez will also speak about his work at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Dailey Theater.

Los Angeles Opera

Members of the Los Angeles Opera are coming to La Verne. The recital, at 6 p.m. Sunday in Morgan Auditorium, will feature some of opera’s greatest hits as well as samples from the American Song Book. For more information call 909-448-4589.

Theater Games

The theater department’s Cabaret Series and the Theater Club will host a workshop and game night open to students, faculty and friends at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the Jane Dibbell Cabaret Theatre. For more information call 909-448-4552.

‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’

A production of “Beauty and the Beast” by the Royal Oak Middle School theater department will be performed at 7 p.m. Nov. 17-19 in the H.K. Baird Theater. Tickets and more information are available at romsdrama.weebly.com.

‘Christmas Caper’

The San Gabriel Repertory Theater’s “Dining Dramatically” melodrama dinner theater will present “A Christmas Caper” starting at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Southland Properties in Glendora. Additional shows will be throughout December at other locations. For more information call 909-643-4123.

–Tyler Evains and Kendra Craighead