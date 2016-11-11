Konsept Fest emphasizes community artists

Celene Vargas

Editorial Director

Vendors lined the streets, and live music blasted from almost every block for the annual Konsept Music and Art festival Saturday in downtown Santa Ana.

Konsept is an art collective that debuted in 2012. Since then, the festival has grown into a three-day event, starting on Fridays. The festival now includes local musicians to accompany the artful activities and displays. Despite the growth, it has maintained its focus on local artists and smaller acts, including senior journalism major and photographer Ben Camacho.

“Konsept is helping support locals,” Camacho said. “At one point in your life, you were a local. There is a sense of community here, not just because of Konsept, but partly.”

Camacho had his own booth on Saturday where he sold his mostly black and white photography. It was his first time selling at Konsept, but said he was primarily there to promote his upcoming documentary about a friend who dropped everything to become a Buddhist monk.

“He kind of took a leap of faith with his life because he’s only 21 years old,” Camacho said. “How many times in 2016 do we hear somebody like us just dropped everything to go live a monastic life?”

The documentary, “EXIT,” is still in the writing stage, but the goal is to release it mid-2017.

“I’m using his story to convey the message that a free mind knows no limits. I’m not saying go be a monk, but take that as an example. He dropped everything, and now it is the greatest thing he did, or at least we’ll see about that,” Camacho said.

Other vendors were selling vinyl records, original artwork and clothes, like the mobile boutique Popsikle Shop, which sells vintage and resale clothing as well as handmade items.

“We love Santa Ana, everyone here is so crazy and awesome,” said boutique owner Crystal Rey from Los Angeles. She got the idea of creating a mobile thrift shop after seeing trailers being turned into vintage shops in the midwest while browsing online. “I wanted something more affordable, so I grabbed the mobile idea, and I kind of simplified everything.”

She said this was about her fourth or fifth time attending Konsept.

“Everyone really clings on to everything we have here; they get excited, and it’s in their price point,” Rey said.

There also were artists painting canvases and large planks of wood to donate to different shops, like Joey “Rhys” Cardoso. He was invited by Giants Casting Shadows Clothing Store and Art Gallery and traveled from Lake Elsinore to do graffiti art for their art walk event.

“This is the environment where I belong; I’ll travel far for it,” Cardoso said, while spray-painting a silver skull with black accents on a bright blue background. He said there also was another artist who came from New Jersey to paint for GCS.

Other artists included Juan Cervantes from Laguna Beach, who was working on an abstract painting to be displayed inside the restaurant El Mercado Modern Cuisine.

The festival had 10 different stages featuring a diverse selection of musicians, from Santa Ana-based band Apollo Bepop, which played jazz and hip hop, to 1970s punk rock band Shattered Faith.

“Local love, as we like to call it,” Camacho said.

