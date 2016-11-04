Latino higher education access emphasized

Aryn Plax

Copy Editor

The Latino Education Access and Development conference welcomed educators, parents and middle school to college students to learn about higher education Saturday.

LEAD is an annual conference that provides Latino students and their families with information and resources about college.

Keynote speaker Rafael Agustín stressed the importance of school and recounted his childhood as an undocumented Ecuadorian immigrant and his struggle to gain legal status while attending college.

“When you give back more than you take in, there is nothing more Latino than that, because at the end of the day, un pueblo unido jamas será vencido [a people united will never be defeated], “ Agustín said.

Agustín is the executive director of the Latino Film Institute Youth Cinema Project, which teaches filmmaking to students from the 4th-12th grade range in public schools. His work tackled social issues: his comedy show “Illegal” depicted the life of an undocumented immigrant, and a show he collaborated on with a Black student and an Asian student, called “N*GGER, WETB*CK, CH*NK,” addressed the stereotyping and representation of minority ethnic communities. The show and involvement in LFIYCP got him named Alumnus of the Year by Mt. San Antonio College.

Agustín said that when he first studied filmmaking, his primary concern was his own advancement in the field, but then realized what it meant to give back to the community.

“After the graduation ceremony, I was deeply moved by the number of dreamers that came up to me and shared their personal stories, and this is where giving back directly affected my career,” Agustín said.

After the keynote speech, attendees split up to visit the breakout sessions, which include lectures and activities geared for different age groups. The first round of breakout sessions included a panel for parents to learn more about the University, a lecture about STEM majors for college students and children in the 10th-12th grade and an activity for middle school students to learn about teamwork.

Kevin White, an English teacher at Simons Middle School and University of La Verne alumnus, learned about the LEAD conference through mail he received from the University.

He recommended the conference to other educators at his school, and 36 of his students attended. This was his first time coming to LEAD.

“It was very informative, I could tell,” White said.

“It gives students the opportunity to see people like them, good role models to see.”

Jerome Garcia, associate professor of biology and Title V STEM activities director, lectured high school and college students about personality types, different learning styles, private and public universities, and the practicality of a STEM major.

He stressed the importance of having leadership experience, communication skills and research experience when applying for jobs.

“A lot of different entities are realizing ‘you don’t have the traditional background, but you are a science major, so you can think critically, and that’s all we need,’” Garcia said.

Roxanne Ocampo, founder of Quetzal Mama, presented high school seniors with strategies for writing personal essays for UC college applications.

Her method, called “Los Huesos,” which means “The Bones” in Spanish, has four steps: identify the question in the essay prompt, answer the question, cite three examples to back up the answer and conclude with what was learned.

Ocampo started Quetzal Mama in 2010, when she helped her children with college applications. Once she learned about the college application process, she began to coach other children. Quetzal Mama primarily serves high-performing, low-income Latino students.

“I think that they’re (other college application programs) very generic and not very timely,” Ocampo said. “They need timely information and they need not ‘one-size-fits-all’ type information. A lot of students don’t really understand the differences between the different types of (application) systems.”

The second round of breakout sessions included panels on financial independence, mentoring relationships, careers in the humanities and what to expect as an undergraduate STEM major.

The third round included panels on applying to STEM graduate programs, geared toward high school and college students, and the relationship between music and identity, geared toward high school students.

Robert Ruiz, director of forensics, discussed how individuals and communities use music to establish their identities.

Music that addresses subjects most people want to ignore or uses crude language to send their message should not be dismissed, and censorship and a lack of empathy toward others interested in these forms of music pose a danger, Ruiz said. By censoring music, we censor identity.

Student groups, different university departments, and outside organizations set up booths during the lunch and resource fair.

While some groups have come for several years, groups like Hispanas Organized for Political Equality came to LEAD for the first time. HOPE is a nonprofit organization that provides Latinas access to college preparation, leadership programs and opportunities for political engagement.

The programs target adults, college students and students still in high school.

“The college program has some emphasis in the STEM fields,” HOPE youth programs manager Diana Amaya said.

Carlos Yanes, senior English major, has volunteered for LEAD for three years in a row. As a first generation student, he found it difficult to navigate the college application process and the college setting, and had to learn from experience.

“I wanted to share some of the knowledge I gained with other parents so they can be one step ahead,” Yanes said.

Yanes’s experience with the LEAD conferences solidified his interest in education.

He wants to become a high school teacher, and participation in LEAD and a future in education is his way of giving back to his community.

“I want to make resources like these available to my students,” Yanes said.

Aryn Plax can be reached at aryn.plax@laverne.edu.