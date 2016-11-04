Main Menu

Law students celebrate Día de los Muertos

By Christina Garcia, Sarah Vander Zon on November 4, 2016 in News
Law student Ashley Garay-Bowman sets up a booth to celebrate Día De Los Muertos Monday at the University of La Verne College of Law campus in Ontario. The Latino Law Student Association celebrated the Day of the Dead with traditional Mexican hot chocolate and bread. They took donations to fund more events and will host a speed mentoring session for law students. The association’s first speed mentoring session is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at the College of Law. / photo by Sarah Vander Zon

Christina Garcia
Copy Editor

The Latino Law Student Association held a celebration for Día De Los Muertos Monday at the La Verne College of Law.

“We wanted to bring the tradition to our campus to show other students a piece of our culture,” said Luis Perez, third year law student and Latino Law Student Association president.

The event featured an altar where students could write their names and countries of origin on a small piece of paper and hang it on a poster board. The altar was decorated with skull paper cutouts and plastic marigolds.

Hot chocolate and sweet bread was also provided.

“We brought the hot chocolate from Mexico, so it’s a bit more traditional,” said Ashley Garay-Bowman, third year law student and Latino Law Student Association treasurer.

Día De Los Muertos is a traditional Mexican holiday that spans over the course of two days beginning at midnight Oct. 31. It is believed that at midnight the spirits of the deceased return to visit their loved ones.

Altars are made by family members and decorated with candles, marigolds, fruit and other foods, which are placed on the altars for the spirits.

“We held the event to empower students to get involved on campus and feel at home,” Perez said.

Perez said this event is one of many that the Latino Law Student Association holds to create a community and help students feel more connected to the campus.

“It definitely makes me feel more included on campus,” said Selene Quiroz, first year law student. “I don’t really celebrate Día De Los Muertos, but I know my family in Mexico celebrates it.”

“I think the Latino Law Student Association helps Latino law students and also brings awareness to the diverse student body we have,” said Zaira Villagomez, third year law student and Latino Law Student Association historian.

Christina Garcia can be reached at christina.garcia2@laverne.edu.

