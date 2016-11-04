Leopard Scoreboard

At The Buzzer
Men’s Soccer, Oct. 28
La Verne – 3
Redlands – 2
Women’s Volleyball, Oct. 28
Pomona-Pitzer – 0
La Verne – 3
Women’s Volleyball, Oct. 29
La Verne – 3
Caltech – 0
Men’s Water Polo, Oct. 29
Whittier – 16
La Verne – 15
Schedule
Friday
Men’s basketball @ Southern Utah, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
Men’s water polo vs. Occidental, 11 a.m.
Football vs. Pomona-Pitzer, 1 p.m.
Wednesday
Men’s water polo @ Redlands, 7 p.m.
Men's Water Polo Standings
|SCIAC
|Overall
|Pomona-Pitzer
|6-0
|17-7
|Whittier
|4-1
|15-10
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|4-1
|12-13
|Redlands
|3-2
|14-13
|La Verne
|3-3
|5-16
|Cal Lutheran
|2-4
|10-10
|Occidental
|1-4
|4-16
|Chapman
|1-4
|3-16
|Caltech
|0-5
|5-17
