Main Menu

Navigation

Leopard Scoreboard

By Leopard Scoreboard on November 4, 2016 in Leopard Scoreboard, Sports
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
INSTAGRAM
Pinterest
Google+
http://laverne.edu/campus-times/2016/11/leopard-scoreboard-125/
LinkedIn
Follow by Email

At The Buzzer

Men’s Soccer, Oct. 28
La Verne – 3
Redlands – 2

Women’s Volleyball, Oct. 28
Pomona-Pitzer – 0
La Verne – 3

Women’s Volleyball, Oct. 29
La Verne – 3
Caltech – 0

Men’s Water Polo, Oct. 29
Whittier – 16
La Verne – 15

Schedule

Friday
Men’s basketball @ Southern Utah, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday
Men’s water polo vs. Occidental, 11 a.m.
Football vs. Pomona-Pitzer, 1 p.m.

Wednesday
Men’s water polo @ Redlands, 7 p.m.

Men's Water Polo Standings

 SCIACOverall
Pomona-Pitzer6-017-7
Whittier4-115-10
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps4-112-13
Redlands3-214-13
La Verne3-35-16
Cal Lutheran2-410-10
Occidental1-44-16
Chapman1-43-16
Caltech0-55-17
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
INSTAGRAM
Pinterest
Google+
http://laverne.edu/campus-times/2016/11/leopard-scoreboard-125/
LinkedIn
Follow by Email
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply