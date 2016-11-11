Main Menu

By Leopard Scoreboard on November 11, 2016 in Leopard Scoreboard, Sports
At The Buzzer

Men’s Water Polo, Nov 5
Occidental – 10
La Verne – 14

Football, Nov. 5
Pomona-Pitzer – 21
La Verne – 20

Men’s Water Polo, Nov. 9
La Verne – 10
Redlands – 17

Schedule

Friday
Women’s volleyball vs. Southwestern @ NCAA Division III Regional Championships @ Richardson, Texas, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday
Men’s and women’s cross country @ NCAA Division III West Regional Championships @ Salem, Oregon, 10 a.m.
Men’s and women’s swimming and diving vs. Cal Lutheran, 10 a.m.
Football @ Whittier, 1 p.m.

Football Standings

 SCIACOverall
Redlands6-07-1
Pomona-Pitzer5-16-2
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps4-26-2
Cal Lutheran4-24-4
Chapman3-34-4
La Verne1-51-7
Occidental1-51-7
Whittier0-60-8
