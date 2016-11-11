Leopard Scoreboard

At The Buzzer
Men’s Water Polo, Nov 5
Occidental – 10
La Verne – 14
Football, Nov. 5
Pomona-Pitzer – 21
La Verne – 20
Men’s Water Polo, Nov. 9
La Verne – 10
Redlands – 17
Schedule
Friday
Women’s volleyball vs. Southwestern @ NCAA Division III Regional Championships @ Richardson, Texas, 10:30 a.m.
Saturday
Men’s and women’s cross country @ NCAA Division III West Regional Championships @ Salem, Oregon, 10 a.m.
Men’s and women’s swimming and diving vs. Cal Lutheran, 10 a.m.
Football @ Whittier, 1 p.m.
Football Standings
|SCIAC
|Overall
|Redlands
|6-0
|7-1
|Pomona-Pitzer
|5-1
|6-2
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|4-2
|6-2
|Cal Lutheran
|4-2
|4-4
|Chapman
|3-3
|4-4
|La Verne
|1-5
|1-7
|Occidental
|1-5
|1-7
|Whittier
|0-6
|0-8
