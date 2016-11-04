Master Plan shouldn’t pave over green spaces

La Verne is working to move into the future with its master plan, which looks to add new facilities, including academic buildings, residence halls and parking lots, to its main campus.

However, with all of this planned construction comes unfortunate demolition.

The Master Plan is great for adding much needed buildings and technology to campus, but we need to also consider the beauty and value of our open, green areas, many of which seem to be slated for new buildings.

The Board of Trustees approved the staging and financial proposal for Stage I of the Master Plan at its Oct. 14 meeting. It includes constructing a health and science academic building, residence hall, dining hall and demolishing the interfaith chapel and Stu-Han. The South Quad will be replaced with the new residence hall and dining hall.

Sneaky Park, the University quad, and the area around the interfaith chapel are the main green spaces on campus, and as the Master Plan moves ahead those spaces may get reduced or disappear completely.

The proposed residence hall and dining hall will be built on the current South Quad and the remaining parking spaces in Lot D. The new academic building will cover most of the area where the chapel is currently located.

The South Quad is currently an important spot for student activities. It is a commonly used area by student organizations for club events, intramural sports and casual relaxation. When the University closes the area to prepare construction of the new buildings, where will all of those activities relocate to?

While the Master Plan will add much needed buildings for the University, it does not take into consideration the loss of grassy areas. Although open areas and promenades are part of later phases in the Master Plan, it could take years before phase I is completed.

In the meantime, the University needs to also consider the green areas and find an alternative for the campus community.